Share:

Inspector General Islamabad Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan held a meeting with CPLC head Karachi Ahmed Chinoy in order to get benefit from his experience.

The meeting was also attended by SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, AIG (Operations) Dr Sardar Ghias Gul and SP City Aamir Khan Niazi.

In the meeting, it was decided to immediately constitute citizen police liaison committee in Islamabad to help foster a healthy relationship between community and police. Office of CPLC will be located at CPO under IGP Islamabad. The CPLC will have further offshoot offices in all zones including SSP ITP.

This CPLC will look after domestic violence cases, child abuse, cases against women, traffic enforcement, maintenance of public order, and religious congregations. Both Police and CPLC and Islamabad Police in collaboration with each other would make it a success. The IGP resolved that no stone will be left unturned in making Islamabad police as a model service-oriented police