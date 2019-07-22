Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that civil and military leadership will plead country’s case during prime minister’s ongoing visit to the US.

“Political and military leadership is on the same page for protection of national interest under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Governor Sarwar said while talking to a delegation consisting of PTI leader Zubair Niazi and Saqib Sandhu.

The governor maintained that it was for the first time in country’s history that civil and military leadership was united for collective good of Pakistan. He said the Pakistani delegation consisting of civil-military leadership will plead the case of Pakistan in the best possible manner. “Pak-US relations, based on mutual interest, are indispensable for benefit of the entire region. We are vying for trade instead of aid,” he affirmed.

Sarwar further stated that Pakistan was approaching long-term economic stability due to sagacious economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is bringing reforms in social sector to uplift social status of poor people,” he said. Also, Sarwar condemned the act of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan terming it a manifestation of cowardly mentality of terrorists. He also paid tributes to martyred Hawaldar for putting up brave fight against the enemy. “Whole nation salutes martyred Hawaldar Manzoor Abbasi who embraced martyrdom in line of fire on Line of Control,” he said.

Meanwhile, wife of Punjab Governor Perveen Sarwar organized and supervised free Hepatitis camp for Governor House employees and their families on Sunday. Over 1000 people were screened and tested at the camp for various diseases. They were also provided free medication. Dr Adnan Gillani, Dr Attaullah and Dr Bakhtawar Ayyaz were present at the camp for check up and treatment.