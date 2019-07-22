Share:

An Accountability Court on Monday extended the physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur .

Faryal Talpur and Asif Ali Zardari were produced before the accountability court where the hearing of the fake accounts case was held. During the hearing, a request for the Zardari and Talpur to meet was accepted.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested that the physical remand of Faryal Talpur be extended which was approved by the court till July 29.

NAB is investigating four cases where the former president and his sister are the prime accused. The cases pertain to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders' private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.