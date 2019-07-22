Share:

Lahore - Faiq Irfan, a brilliant student of Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC), got first position by securing 336 marks in ECAT Examination held by University of Engineering and Technology Lahore. Faiq attended ECAT classes from STEP, which is an initiative of PGC for preparation of entry tests. Taking to media, he gave all the credit of his success to PGC which provides students with an environment where they can excel and learn according to the examination methodology. Further, he said that he want to become an engineer and work for the betterment of Pakistan.