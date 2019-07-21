Share:

ISLAMABAD-Flock of stray dogs roaming freely in various sectors of the federal capital are posing threat to the lives of the residents due to the indifferent attitude of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

The residents urged concerned departments to take remedial measures as stray dogs were hampering their mobility, especially during nights.

Shehzad Satti said that he had lodged several complaints with the relevant departments but nobody bothered to rectify the situation.

He said that the stray dogs should be removed from the most-visited places including schools, colleges, hotels, graveyards, bus stands and others at earliest.

He complained about the presence of stray dogs in various sectors including F-6, F-7, G-13, H-13, I-8, I-9, I-10 and others.

Subhan Khalid said that several cases of dog bites had emerged in G-13 sector and women and children remained major victims of the dog bites.

He said that people in his area were not only scared of walking on roads and streets but also could not allow their children go outside to play.

Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of I-9, said that he was also attacked by a group of stray dogs in a night but he managed to escape from the area.

He said that stray dogs in his area were increasing gradually as no authority was taking action.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson said that around 15 cases of dog bites were being reported daily from the urban area of the capital while 20 to 25 came from its rural areas.

The PIMS was providing free of cost treatment to such cases, he said.

When contacted, MCI Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri said that 10 to 15 dogs were being killed by the department daily. The department only takes action on receiving a complaint, he added.

Dog bite cases are continuously on the rise in the country, with the situation being the worst in Sindh province. There are reports about over six thousand cases of dog bites in Sindh province alone. The situation has further deteriorate with disconnection of anti-rabbies vaccine from India. An international media report stated that India herself was facing over 50 thousand dog bites cases a year.