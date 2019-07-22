TIMERGARA - Dir Qaami Pasoon (DQP) on Sunday staged a protest demonstration at Chakdara tool plaza in favour of their demands.
Dozens of Lower Dir’s residents, including social and political activists from various political parties and area elders, were present on the occasion. Addressing to the participants, the speakers demanded of the government to rename Swat motorway as Malakand motorway, initiate work on Chakdarra to Chitral expressway immediately and establish a new administrative division ‘Dir division’ comprising of Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Bajaur district.