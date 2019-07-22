Share:

TIMERGARA - Dir Qaami Pasoon (DQP) on Sunday staged a protest demonstration at Chakdara tool plaza in favour of their demands.

Dozens of Lower Dir’s residents, including social and political activ­ists from various political parties and area elders, were present on the occa­sion. Addressing to the participants, the speakers demanded of the gov­ernment to rename Swat motorway as Malakand motorway, initiate work on Chakdarra to Chitral expressway immediately and establish a new ad­ministrative division ‘Dir division’ comprising of Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Ba­jaur district.