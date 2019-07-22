Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has grabbed five seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Assembly elections in merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

As per unofficial results of all 16 seats issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday, PTI candidates Anwar Zeb Khan, Ajmal Khan, Saeed Iqbal Mian, Naseer Ullah Khan and Muhammad Iqbal Khan have won their seats from constituencies PK-100 Bajaur-I, PK-101 Bajaur-II, PK-109 Kurram-II, PK-114 South Waziristan-II and PK-111 North Waziristan-I, respectively.

Similarly, Independent candidates who won their elections included Abbas-ur-Rehman, Shafiq Afridi, Bilawal Afridi, Muhammad Shafiq, Ghazi Azan Jamal and Mir Kalam Khan from constituencies PK-104 Mohmand-II, PK-105 Khyber-I, PK-106 Khyber-II, PK-107 Khyber-III, PK-110 Orakzai and PK-112 North Waziristan, respectively.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has also won three seats from constituencies PK-108 Kurram-I, PK-113 South Waziristan and PK-115 Ex Frontier Regions through its candidates Muhammad Riaz, Hafiz Asam-ud-din and Muhammad Shoaib, respectively.

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) and Awami National Party (ANP) have also got one seat each.

The JIP’s candidate Siraj Uddin has won his seat from PK-102 Bajaur-III while ANP’s candidate Nisar Ahmad has won his seat from PK-103 Mohmand-I.

According to the ECP, on PK-100 Bajaur-I, PTI candidate Anwar Zeb Khan has been declared as winner with 12,951 votes.

On PK-101 Bajaur-II, the ECP has declared PTI candidate Ajmal Khan as winning candidate with 12,194 votes.

On PK-102 Bajaur-III, the ECP has declared JIP candidate Siraj Uddin as winner with 19,088 votes.

On PK-103 Mohmand-I, ANP candidate Nisar Ahmed has been declared as winning candidate with 11,247 votes.

On PK-104 Mohmand-II, Independent candidate Abbas-ur-Rehman has been declared as winning candidate with 11,751 votes.

On PK-105 Khyber-I, the ECP has declared Independent candidate Shafiq Afridi as winner with 19,733 votes.

On PK-106 Khyber-II, independent candidate Bilawal Afridi has been declared as winner with 12,814 votes.

On PK-107 Khyber-III, Independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq has been declared as winner with 9,796 votes.

On PK-108 Kurram-I, the ECP has declared JUI-F candidate Muhammad Riaz as winner with 11,948 votes.

On PK-109 Kurram-II, the ECP has declared PTI candidate Saeed Iqbal Mian as winning candidate with 39,536 votes.

On PK-110 Orakzai, the ECP has declared Independent candidate Ghazi Azan Jamal as winner with 18,448 votes.

On PK-111 North Waziristan-I, PTI candidate Muhammad Iqbal Khan has been declared as winner with 10,200 votes.

On PK-112 North Waziristan, the ECP has declared Independent candidate Mir Kalam Khan as winner with 12,057 votes. On PK-113 South Waziristan, the ECP has declared JUI-F candidate Hafiz Asam-u-din as winner with 10,356 votes.

On PK-114 South Waziristan-II, the ECP has declared PTI candidate Naseer Ullah Khan as winner with 11,114 votes.

On PK-115 Ex Frontier Regions, the ECP has declared JUI-F candidate Muhammad Shoaib as winner with 18,128 votes.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday congratulated the nation and all those associated with the process of the successful and smooth holding of elections in the KP’s merged tribal districts.

In a tweet, she said “Victory of peace is a major step towards country’s stability in the New Pakistan”.

For the first time in the country’s history, the process of change made possible the growth of beautiful plant of democracy on the mountains of tribal areas, she added.

She said on the one hand history was being changed and the tribal people were getting their longstanding constitutional and democratic rights while on the other hand those who always shouted for democracy and constitutional rights were ganged up for protection of their personal interests and illegal assets.

She said tribal people have slapped on the faces of such guarantors of democracy and the constitution. There was a history written yesterday and they did not uttered a word on successful completion of democratic process in tribal district, she said.

Firdous said the meaning of protection of democracy in the dictionary of such people was only the protection of their own interests and impose their next generation over the nation.

Firdous said nation paid tribute to the brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies, whose sacrifices for returning the country’s peace.