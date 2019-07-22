Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two drugs pusher including son of former PML-N MPA Fozia Ayub Qureshi, here on Sunday and recovered four maunds hashish from their possession. The ANF sources informed that acting on a tip-off, a team of the force raided the house of former MPA located in Kosar Colony in Bahawalpur city. During search of house, the ANF personnel recovered 160 kilogram of hashish. The officials also and arrested two drug peddlers including Tayyeb Ayub Qureshi, the son of former PML-N MPA Fozia Ayub Qureshi. The ANF registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.