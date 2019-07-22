Share:

ISLAMABAD - Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) on Sunday said peaceful, well-managed elections in newly merged districts of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have marked the completion of constitutional merger.

According to FAFEN preliminary report on today’s polls in tribal districts, the historical elections in areas remained peaceful and free from any major controversy over the quality of electoral process.

FAFEN acknowledged the newly merged districts’ polls as a step forward towards consolidation of democracy in Pakistan, and congratulated all stakeholders including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties, media, civil society organizations, security agencies and citizens for playing their constitutional and legal roles in ensuring peaceful conduct of these elections.

It said nearly 27.6 percent of the registered voters in seven districts and Frontier Regions (FRs) of the formerly FATA went to the first-ever elections to the KP’s Provincial Assembly (PA) seats, marking the completion of their constitutional merger with the province a year after the passage of the 25th Constitutional Amendment.

The report said FAFEN did not receive any report on bar on women’s voting. It added the election followed a competitive election campaign with almost all major parties vying for majority of the 16 PA seats.

Supervised directly by ECP officials as DROs and ROs, the crucial election processes before and on Election Day was largely managed in accordance with Elections Act, 2017.