SIALKOT - Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as eight accused travel agents and their companion shopkeepers , found involved directly or indirectly in a big scam of registration of hundreds of smuggled precious cellphones in the names of dozens of passengers at Sialkot International Airport, without their consent.

Senior Officials of FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing informed that more than 50 accused travel agents and their sub agents were found involved directly or in directly in this big scam, out of which eight accused have been arrested.