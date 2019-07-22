Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will today produce Tariq Mehmood, an accused allegedly involved in the video leak controversy surrounding accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik, before a local court after expiry of his three-day physical remand.

The investigation agency will present the accused before civil judge Shaista Kundi who had remanded him into physical custody of the FIA for three days.

Tariq was named in the affidavit submitted by Judge Arshad Malik in the IHC. Judge Malik — who had in December last year sentenced Nawaz to seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference and acquitted him in the Flagship Investment case — has been at the centre of controversy since July 6, when PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz alleged that he had been “blackmailed” into giving the verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

Mahmood has been accused by Malik of showing him a “secretly recorded manipulated immoral video [showing him] in a compromising position”.

which was later used by Nawaz Sharif’s long-time supporter Nasir Butt to blackmail the judge into saying that he had been “pressured” to issue the Al Azizia verdict against the former premier.