Senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties on Monday completed preparations to foil joint opposition’s bid to dethrone Senate Chairman through no confidence motion.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz presided over a meeting of the senators from the PTI and allied parties. The meeting was attended by 26 senators including Senator Sajjad Toori, Senator Mazoor Kakar, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, independent members from erstwhile FATA Mirza Afridi and Aurangzeb Khan.

The senators of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) and Balochistan National Front (BNP) didn’t attend the meeting.

The meeting discussed a strategy to foil opposition’s bid to dethrone Senate Chairman through no-confidence motion, while the strategy to make no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala successful also came under discussion.

The meeting further devised the strategy for Tuesday’s Senate session.

Later, talking to media, Shibli Faraz said that the majority of opposition Senators were angry with their leadership, adding that the opposition senators were their colleagues and they were in contact with them.