Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed what she called “the historic gathering for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United States” as the proof of premier’s popularity.

She took to Twitter, and stated that PM Khan has always proved his opponents and critics ‘false’ through strong determination and struggle.

“Proud Pakistanis residing in America have made history by welcoming the premier [at Capitol One Arena in Washington],” she said.

“The PM presented the vision of Naya Pakistan in front of the Pakistanis there and the concept of establishing a state on the foundation of Riyasat-e-Madina where the rulers are answerable [for their acts],” she added.

“Imran Khan is the identity of Pakistan across the world,” she concluded.