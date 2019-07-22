Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over charge of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PML-N spokesperson was critical of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to overseas Pakistanis in Washington DC.

“The prime minister should tell overseas Pakistanis that roti, business, employment and freedom of speech are all shut in Pakistan. He should also tell them about Pakistan being handed over to the IMF,” Aurangzeb said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said the prime minister should have also spoken on the rising inflation and lowering investment in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his three-day visit to the US met with officials from the IMF.