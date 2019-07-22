KHYBER - Independent candidates won all the three seats of Khyber district in the elections held for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly.
According to the Election Commission Khyber notification, in PK-105, independent candidate Shafiq Sher Afridi clinched the seat. Similarly, in PK-106, another independent candidate Bilawal Afridi and in PK-107, Shafiq Afridi was announced successful.
As per returning officer, PK-105 (Khyber-I), independent candidate Shafiq Sher Afridi bagged 19,733 votes and was announced successful. Shermat Khan Afridi remained runner-up by getting 10,745 votes.
Similarly, in PK-106 (Khyber-II), independent candidate Bilawal Afridi was declared winner by getting 12,814 votes and independent candidate Khan Shed Afridi stood second by bagging 6,297 votes.
In PK-107 (Khyber-III), independent candidate Shafiq Afridi received and another independent candidate Hamidullah Jan Afridi got second position by securing 8,428 votes.
As per election commission, in PK-105, turnout was 27 per cent while in PK-106 turnout was 23 per cent. Likewise, in PK-107, turnout was 17 per cent.
In Khyber, a total of 63 candidates including a woman contested the elections.
It comprised 22 contenders of PK-105 and 19 and 22 candidates of PK-106 and PK- 107 respectively including ticket holder candidates of mainstream political parties of the country.
All major political and religious parties including Awami National Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Fazal ul Rehman, Qaumi Watan Party, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took part in the provincial assembly elections.