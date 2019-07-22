Share:

KHYBER - Independent candidates won all the three seats of Khyber district in the elections held for Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa provincial assembly.

According to the Election Commis­sion Khyber notification, in PK-105, independent candidate Shafiq Sher Afridi clinched the seat. Similarly, in PK-106, another independent can­didate Bilawal Afridi and in PK-107, Shafiq Afridi was announced success­ful.

As per returning officer, PK-105 (Khyber-I), independent candidate Shafiq Sher Afridi bagged 19,733 votes and was announced successful. Shermat Khan Afridi remained run­ner-up by getting 10,745 votes.

Similarly, in PK-106 (Khyber-II), independent candidate Bilawal Af­ridi was declared winner by getting 12,814 votes and independent can­didate Khan Shed Afridi stood second by bagging 6,297 votes.

In PK-107 (Khyber-III), independ­ent candidate Shafiq Afridi received and another independent candidate Hamidullah Jan Afridi got second po­sition by securing 8,428 votes.

As per election commission, in PK-105, turnout was 27 per cent while in PK-106 turnout was 23 per cent. Like­wise, in PK-107, turnout was 17 per cent.

In Khyber, a total of 63 candidates including a woman contested the elections.

It comprised 22 contenders of PK-105 and 19 and 22 candidates of PK-106 and PK- 107 respectively in­cluding ticket holder candidates of mainstream political parties of the country.

All major political and religious par­ties including Awami National Par­ty, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Fazal ul Rehman, Qaumi Watan Party, and Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took part in the provincial assembly elections.