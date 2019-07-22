Share:

WASHINGTON - Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has stated that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Pentagon to have interaction with the top military leadership of the United States.

Talking to media at Pakistan Embassy in Washington, the DG ISPR said the Army Chief would accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said internal security situation of Pakistan had been improved as sacrifices of Pakistani nation and security forces had started yielding results.

The ISPR DG said border control was much better after erection of the security fence along Pak-Afghan border. He said border fence would help reduce terrorism-related incidents. Major General Ghafoor said that further work on fencing will gradually decrease terror attacks in the country.

He said now the main focus of the security forces was development in Balochistan and restructuring of terrorism-affected areas in coordination with the civil administration.

“Government projects in Balochistan are going on with the assistance of the army,” he said.

The army spokesperson said that restoration and rehabilitation programmes in the terror-hit areas are ongoing with the cooperation of civic administration.

He briefed the media regarding spike in tensions with India in February early this year and the overall security situation of the country.

The ISPR DG lauded role of media in highlighting positive image of the country abroad.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by COAS Gen Bajwa and Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, arrived in Washington for an official working visit.

Apparently, this is the first time that the country’s top generals will be accompanying the prime minister to a White House meeting with the US president.

Diplomatic sources earlier said that Gen Bajwa is expected to meet former acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan, the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley and other senior officials during his visit to Pentagon.

This will be Gen Milley’s first meeting with a foreign military leader since his confirmation on Thursday by the US Senate’s Armed Services Committee.