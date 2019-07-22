Share:

ISLAMABAD - A four-member committee of International Tennis Federation (ITF) will arrive Pakistan today (Monday) to assess the measures taken by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to hold the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India.

A senior PTF official on Sunday said: “Yes, I confirm that the four-member Davis Cup Committee, constituted by ITF for Pakistan’s Davis Cup tie against India is arriving today (Monday) to inspect arrangements taken by us,” Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, special vice president of PTF said. The tie is scheduled be played at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on September 14 and 15. This is the same venue where ties against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand were played in 2017 and 2018. The winner of the Asia/Oceania Group-I tie will advance to the World Group Qualifiers.

Last time, the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India was played in Mumbai in 2006, which the latter won by 3-2. Before that, the two teams played at a neutral venue in Malaysia in 1973. “We’ve made all necessary arrangements to hold the tie in a befitting manner. I’m sure the ITF team will be fully satisfied with the all administrative and security measures taken by us to hold the historic event,” Rehmani added.

The PTF has already finalized Davis Cup team for the tie following successful trials that took place at Pakistan Sports Complex. The five-member outfit comprises Aisam-ul-Haq, Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid Mushtaq, Muzammil Murtaza and Muddassar Murtaza. Rehmani expressed the hope that Pakistan outfit was a highly competitor side, which was capable of producing better results. “I’m sure we will witness some quality tennis during the tie,” he said.