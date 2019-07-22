Share:

Mian Tariq , one of the main characters in the video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik, has on Monday been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The hearing was conducted by civil judge Shaista Kundi. The court rejected the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) plea to grant five-day physical remand of the accused, and directed the authorities to provide medical facilities to the suspect as he told the court that he is suffering from brain tumor.

The investigation officer told the court that two mobile phones, one USB and an SUV [Toyota Land Cruiser] were recovered from Mina Tariq. The suspect claimed disconnection from the car that was recovered from his home, the court was told.