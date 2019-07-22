Share:

KARACHI - The admission forms of evening master’s program of the University of Karachi could be submitted till July 24, 2019. The KU has announced admissions in as many as 50 departments for academic session 2019-20. These admissions would be given in masters program, one year diploma and six months certificate courses, the KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad announced on Sunday.

He said that aspiring candidates may download, fill and submit their admission forms (with scanned copies of required documents) through the varsity’s online admission portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

He further said that the admission form processing fees of Rs2, 500 would be submitted in UBL Bank account number 1146-10107504 while the title of the account is evening program form. The KU Registrar directed the interested candidates to submit scanned copy of relevant documents along with fees deposit slip and the online admission form before the deadline.

Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad mentioned that in masters’ program admissions are offered in Administrative Sciences, Agriculture and Agribusiness Management, Applied Mathematics, Applied Physics, Applied Statistics, B. Ed (Honors, 2.5 years, weekend program), B.Ed in Special Education, Botany, BS (BBA two years, test based), Chemistry, Commerce (M.Com General and Insurance), Criminology, Economics, Economics and Finance, Education, English, English Linguistics/ literature, Environmental Studies, History, Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Human Resource Management, International Relations, Islamic Banking and Finance, Islamic Learning, MS (Pharmaceutics), Library and Information Science.