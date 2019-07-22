Share:

LAHORE - Qaneta Irfan, a student of the Chemistry Department of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), has made a herbal tea using Moringa Oleifera leaves.

The leaves of Moringa Oleifera are rich in minerals like beta-carotene of Vitamin A; Vitamin B such as folic acid, pyridoxine and nicotinic acid; vitamin C; D and E. It is said Moringa contains seven times more vitamin C than oranges, 10 times more vitamin A than carrots, 17 times more calcium than milk, 9 times more protein than yogurt, 15 times more potassium than bananas and 25 times more iron than spinach.

Moreover, Moringa plant has been shown to cure both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Moringa can act as an anti-diabetic agent.

Cancer is a common disease and one in seven deaths is attributed to improper medication. Cancer treatment like surgery, chemotherapy and radiation are expensive and have side effects. So, Moringa Oleifera can be used as an anti cancer agent as it is natural, reliable and safe at established concentration. It can be used as an anti-neoproliferative agent, thereby inhibiting the growth of cancer cells.

This is an extraordinary effort of a young student of MSc level. No doubt guidance of teachers at LCWU and supervision of senior research officers at PCSIR laboratories is praiseworthy.

So Moringa Tea is a useful and effective herbal medicine, which can be used as precaution care and cure.