Share:

SIALKOT-PML-N Central General Secretary Ch Ahsan Iqbal (MNA and former interior minister) alleged that the PTI government was doing horse-trading in no confidence move against Chairman Senate. “The Opposition will get victory in this no confidence move as the opposition has two-third majority in the Senate.”

He stated this while addressing the party workers here on Sunday.

He said that the government should stop this horse trading in Senate, saying that the day of July 23, 2019 would be the day of opposition’s victory in no confidence move against Chairman Senate. He said that there was no doubt to say that no confidence move against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani would succeed.

Ch Ahsan Iqbal said that repeated reverse gears by ‘Selected Prime Minister’ Imran Khan had pushed Pakistan 17 years back in 2002. He said that it would be better if PM Imran Khan took the opposition into confidence over his visit to USA.

He said that the opposition would never allow the government to have any possible secret deal with the USA regarding independent foreign policy of Pakistan. He added that the PML-N and all the other opposition parties would observe “Black Day” on July 25, 2019 against the failed economic policies and arrests of politicians by the government through NAB. He alleged that the PTI government was snatching basic democratic rights of the people.

He said that the failed and unwise economic policies of the PTI government had ruined the national economy besides bringing the storm of price hike in the country. He said that the PTI government was putting all responsibilities of its failed economic policies and unwise decisions on past governments, adding that the government could not deceive the masses by doing this nasty practice.

Uzbek ambassador

due at SCCI today

Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan Mr Furqat Sidiqov will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday (today).

According to SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan, the Uzbek ambassador will discuss in detail the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. He will also visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot.