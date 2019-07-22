Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said the bureau has filed 600 corruption references in different accountability courts during the last two years.

In a statement issued by NAB yesterday, he said the comparative figures for the last 19 months are also indicative of NAB’s excellent performance. He said that NAB has filed 600 corruption references in Accountability Courts during the tenure of present leadership of NAB which is a record performance. Besides, 1210 corruption references are already under trial in the Accountability Courts.

The Chairman NAB said that 59 percent people have proved very successful. Accordingly people have shown confidence upon NAB as per report of Gillani and Gallop Survey. He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the figures of same period of 2018 to 2019.

He said corruption is just like cancer. NAB is committed to root out corruption by using all its resources with iron hands. He said that NAB’s effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by adopting “Accountability for All” Policy as per law.

He said that NAB has established state of the art Forensic Science LAB in Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis which is being utilized for further improvements in the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respect.

He said that due to the prescribed timeline of 10 months for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

Justice ® Javed Iqbal said that Transparency International (TI), PILDAT, Mishal, and World Economic Forum have appreciated NAB’s efforts in eradication of corruption. He said that NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus.

Under the Quantified Grading System, NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureau’s are being evaluated on Annual and Midterm basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB’s Regional Bureaus is being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection.

The Chairman NAB directed all DGs of NAB to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations as per law with the prescribed time frame so that all mega corruption cases should be brought to their logical conclusion.