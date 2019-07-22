Share:

Karachi - The venue of public gathering of the joint opposition parties in National Assembly scheduled for July 25 was changed on Sunday to Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the joint opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl ( JUI-F), Jamiat Ulema-I-Pakistan (JUP), Awami National Party (ANP) and others had decided to observe July 25, a day of polls in 2018, as black day against rigging in general elections.

The decision was taken by the Rehber Committee of the opposition parties that is tasked at devising strategy against the incumbent government led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Top leadership of the opposition parties including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be addressing the public gathering in the city.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi while announcing the decision said that the venue was changed after consultation from the parties. “It is now relocated from Pareedy Street fly over to a nearby Bagh-e-Jinnah, infront of the Mazar-e-Quaid,” he said.

He said that the decision was taken keeping in view the difficulties masses could have faced if their gathering is held on the main thoroughfare leading to Saddar area of the city. “After consultations from all parties, it was decided to change the venue so that smooth flow of traffic is ensured in the city,” he said.