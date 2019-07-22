Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to raise its annual budget to Rs 28 million as to meet the games growing expenditures.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said that the PBCC’s current budget is Rs 16.5 million which has not been increased since 9 years. “We had a meeting with PCB director Haroon Rasheed and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination’s (IPC) Naseer Ullah last week in which we had given them the proposal for raising the budget to Rs 28 million,” he said.

He said earlier they had requested Prime Minster Imran Khan for the difficulties they had to face due to low budget. “It is because of the Prime Minister, our efforts have been paid off,” he said. PCB director Haroon Rasheed will forward the recommendations to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani,” he added. Sultan said that they wanted to raise the amount of the central contract paid to the players and wanted to focus on the development of women blind cricket players from the budget.

“Currently, PBCC is paying Rs 12,000 to Category A players while Rs 10,000 to Category B and Rs 9,000 to Category C, respectively.”

Returning to blind cricket team, Sultan said a total of 20 players will be announced today (Monday), who had been shortlisted for the International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 Series against England. “The Series against England is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates from November 10 to 19 and a 15-member national team will be finalized out of 20 players,” he said.