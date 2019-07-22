Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two eateries of three and four star hotels during its annual inspection campaign. The campaign was launched on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that food safety teams inspected 27 hotels in a daylong operation on Sunday. The teams visited nine hotels in Lahore, five each in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, two in Sialkot and one in Multan. PFA imposed Rs110,000 cumulative fine on five eateries and issued warning notices for improvement to 19 hotels. He said that hotels were sealed for using expired khoya, cheese and meat, loose tainted spices and rotten vegetables. The teams also found poor storage system, stale fish, poor quality coconut and a huge quantity of spoiled semolina.