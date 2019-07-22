Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged that all possible support for the development of a robust IT sector.

Talking to "All Star Group" comprising leading IT professionals in Washington DC, he said development of IT is amongst highest priorities of the government as this sector entails huge job opportunities for the youth.

The group exchanged views on strengthening academic institutions, research and development, development of standards institutions including technology field, training for IT Technicians and Engineers and Vocational training