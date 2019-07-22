Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday assured the nation that he would put their case before him and would neither embarrass them nor let them down before anyone while addressing a huge gathering in US.

“We will change the system so that it runs on merit, and where everyone gets an opportunity to prosper,” he told an energetic crowd at a jam-packed stadium named Capital One Arena that can house more than 15,000 people.

For all those who doubted, your criticism just kept charging me up. #OverseasPakistanis ???????????????????????? are the best kept secret yet .. out of words to Thankyou !#PMIKJalsaInUSA#PMIKInUSA pic.twitter.com/N5dv7Owqi0 — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) July 21, 2019

The prime minister’s address to a large public gathering marked an unprecedented occasion for the Pakistani-American community. The crowd cheered the prime minister as he reiterated his pledge to root out corruption – a major issue in his political rise.

“We will pull our country out of its current difficulties,” Imran Khan said referring to economic challenges his government had inherited.

Pakistan, he said, had been blessed with massive natural wealth and human talent, but politics of inheritance and corruption had kept the country from making use of the same.

“There is a difference between a democracy and a kingdom. Democracy honours merit but we have a system that serves the elite,” he added.

Reiterating his government’s stance of documentation of the national economy, he warned the traders that they would have to pay taxes to make the country pay back the hefty loans which had swelled from Rs 6,000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion during the last ten years.

The audience waved their mobile phones’ flashlights on a national song ‘jaag utha hay sara watan’ before the thrilling performance of Junoon band.

A video documentary was shown on the journey of Imran Khan starting from his cricketing career, building Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital, the formation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, political struggle and then becoming the chief executive of the country, falsifying all discouraging notions.