Prime Minister Imran Khan during his "Jalsa" in Washington on Sunday promised to fix Pakistan cricket after the team’s performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“I went to England where I learned to play cricket. When we returned from there we raised the standard of other players. After the World Cup I have decided that I will fix the Pakistan cricket team,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told a packed arena of overseas Pakistanis.

He further stated that “The team you see in the next world cup, remember my words that team will be a professional team. We will fix the system and bring one in which the best talent comes forward."

Pakistan stood fifth in the ICC Cricket World Cup points table and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. The team’s performance was termed inconsistent as they won big matches against England and New Zealand but lost to West Indies by a wide margin.