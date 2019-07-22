Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting the United States to effectively present Pakistan's narrative at international level.

Talking to media persons in Karachi on Monday, she said the Prime Minister will be discussing Pakistan's narrative and the country's real face to the international community during his today's scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

The Special Assistant said the meeting between Imran Khan and Donald Trump will have a deep and positive effect on the situation in the region. She said attempts to isolate Pakistan in the region are failing with the ongoing successful visit of the Prime Minister.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistani diaspora in a large number expressed confidence in the narrative of Pakistan and the Prime Minister during his address to the Pakistani community in Washington last day.