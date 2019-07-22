Share:

MIANWALI-Opposition Leader in Isa Khel Municipal Committee Ashraf Khan has reminded the Prime Minister Imran Khan his promise to constitute a commission to probe the sale of Makarwal coal mines at a throwaway price.

According to Ashraf Khan, Makarwal, the largest coal-generating reserve in the country, was sold at a throwaway price as “political bribery” in the reign of Pakistan People’s Party.

He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the run up to the general election, had promised that after coming to power, he will carry out an in-depth investigation into the sale of “black-gold-mines” situated in Makarwal, tehsil Isa Khel of Mianwali district. The MC opposition leader asserted that it’s time the PM should honour his promise as the coal mines are in fact a national asst. “The sale of such precious natural resource for political mileage is in fact a huge loss to the national exchequer besides to the local population and tantamount to depriving them of their resources,” he explained his stance.

Ashraf Khan stressed that the premier should order constitution of a commission to probe the entire episode and unfold the truth leading to “the dishonest sale of a national asst.”