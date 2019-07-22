Share:

HAFIZABAD-The establishment of city surveillance system will go a long way in monitoring the suspects and to minimise crime in the city, RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi said.

While inaugurating the City Surveillance System which has been connected with 60 modern CCTV cameras in different thoroughfares and markets, he said that the system had also been connected with wireless control and vehicle tracking system in the city. He also inaugurated six new projects in the city which included Modern Call Centre, Complaint Cell, Uniform Store and Anti-Riot Store. He further said that the modern call centre for citizens had been set up to facilitate citizens in lodging their complaints for prompt action.

He said that efforts were being made to change police culture and minimise crime and criminals, adding that the establishment of City Surveillance System would prove milestone in this respect. He thanked the local traders and civil society for helping police in establishing this system. The RPO, along with the DPO Sajid Kiani, visited Arif Shaheed Police Lines and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha for martyrs. He also opened modern anti-riot store and uniforms store at police lines. Later, he distributed prizes to 40 officers and jawans for their good performance.