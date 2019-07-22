Share:

Islamabad - Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has condemned the arrest of PML-N workers in Faisalabad and has said that creating hurdles for Maryam Nawaz’s rally in Faisalabad reflects an anti-democratic and dictatorial attitude.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Sunday, Nawaz Khokhar said that protesting is the basic right of every political party and the selected prime minister wanted a one-party system of governance to be imposed.

He stated that the opposition was not being allowed to protest and the news channels that air the press conference of the Opposition Leader were being shut down. These oppressive practices will never be successful in tearing down the opposition or the common people, he said.

The PPP leader added that Imran Khan was always allowed to protest anywhere he pleased at the time of PPP and PML-N governments. He also said that even hour-long and derogatory speeches were aired on the media. He concluded by saying that Imran Khan has become a dictator now which is obvious by the conduct of his government.

Meanwhile, Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement has said censoring media will not be tolerated at any cost.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that actions against media are a proof that this is a puppet government. Media in Pakistan is subjected to worst kind of restrictions whereas media in the world is free, he added. He demanded that these curbs on the media are lifted forthwith.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the abusive language of government ministers and advisers are aired live whereas interviews of opposition leaders are stopped. This reflects the dictatorial minds of the rulers. Media should be allowed to work freely without any restrictions, he demanded.