Karachi - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has urged the nation to keep an eye on the upcoming visit of PM Imran Khan to the US, saying that it will never ever let the incompetent government to compromise on national interests.

Secretary Information PPP Sindh Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, during a meeting with delegation of Peoples Youth Organization, stated that the entire nation is in trouble due to failure of government on every front. The delegation was led by Spokesperson Taimoor Ali Maher.

“Even, the PTI voters are now realizing their grave mistake to trust on the fake promises of Imran Khan,” Senator Dharmah claimed. On the occasion, he also condemned the arrest of top opposition leaders and said that selected government is much more interested in maligning political opponents rather than focusing on public issues.

Spokesperson PYO Taimoor Ali Maher stated that the PPP youth wing is all set to mark 25th July as Black Day. He was of the view that the so-called accountability process by the current government is only limited to the opposition parties.

“NAB is following instructions of Imran Khan for victimizing opposition and the way former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have been arrested is itself attack on the democratic set up,” Maher said.