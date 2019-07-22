Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the USA will boost relations between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said PM Imran Khan’s US visit would promote people-to-people contacts rather than merely government-to-government contacts.

She was of the view that the visit would also project the soft image of Pakistan to the world. She termed PM’s visit historical.

The s pecial assistant to the PM said, “Imran Khan is a hero for Pakistanis, and he represents their sentiments most effectively.”

She claimed that the world’s attention was focused on Imran Khan’s visit.

Firdous said that the prime minister, in his address to Pakistanis settled in the US, would urge them to invest in Pakistan, and hence play their role in the country’s economic development.

The special assistant to the PM said, “PM Imran has set a unique example of simplicity by travelling to the USA on a commercial flight.” She stressed that everyone should follow this example and save precious public money.

Firdous praised the Pakistani media for giving full coverage to PM’s visit to the USA, adding no one could deny the importance of the visit.

She said that rulers in the past wasted national wealth on their unnecessary luxurious foreign trips.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan termed holding of what she called free, fair and peaceful elections in the tribal areas of Pakistan as victory for democracy. She said that the people of tribal areas had rejected both PML-N and PPP and their policies.

Special assistant to the PM said that no one could doubt the loyalty and patriotism of the people of tribal areas. She said the tribal people gave sacrifices to defeat terrorism.

Firdous said that the early restoration of durable peace in the erstwhile FATA was PTI government’s top priority.

She said that by ensuring successful holding of elections in the country’s tribal belt, the government had brought people living there in the national mainstream.

“This was a victory of the democratic process and now the era of development and prosperity will soon begin in the tribal areas,” she expressed the optimism.

She claimed it was for the first time that the federal government had successfully established its writ in the tribal areas by holding peaceful elections there.

She said that Pakistan had now started its journey towards stability.

The special assistant to the PM said that Pakistan was committed to weeding out terrorism from the country besides continuing its frontline role for establishing global peace. She said that the entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism. She also praised the Pakistani media for giving full coverage to the polls in tribal areas.

She claimed that the government believed in giving complete freedom to media. She said with certainty that opposition’s no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani would fail.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government was committed to ensuring rule of law in the country besides strengthening the national institutions. “The ruthless accountability of all those who looted the national wealth will continue,” she expressed the resolve.

Severely criticising Maryam Nawaz, the special assistant to the PM dubbed her as a habitual liar who was accustomed to deceiving the nation. She said opposition parties were disappointed over their rejection by the people of Pakistan, and now were raising hue and cry to cover up their financial crimes.