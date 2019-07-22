Share:

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday has said his party would participate in protest against the government’s behaviour on July 25.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Monday, he said that it doesn’t look like the Prime Minister of Pakistan is visiting the US but a jail superintendent.

The PPP leader said that PM Imran Khan didn’t even forget to threaten his political rivals in the US.

Kaira went on to say that the nation was expected the prime minister to fight Pakistan’s case in the US but he talked about local politics instead of mentioning the sacrifices of Pakistan.

He said: “The prime minister had announced to provide container, if opposition stages sit-in but the situation is different that the opposition is not even allowed to hold public rally.”

“We are being deprived of our political, economic and constitutional independence,” Kaira said and added the PPP would participate in the Black Day on July 25