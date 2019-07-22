Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the district administration in Ghotki was capable enough to provide security to NA-205 by-election, even then it was up to the Election of Commission of Pakistan what kind of security and forces they want to deploy on the polling day. He expressed these views while talking to media during his surprise visit of the city on Sunday. He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and his Adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab.

To a question, the chief minister said that the district administration was capable enough to provide security on polling day but the Election Commission was competent enough to take final decision about the security arrangements and deployment of forces there. He said that NA-205 had traditionally been the seat of PPP and under this seat the PPP had won provincial assembly seats. “Our provincial assembly member remained ineffective, otherwise PPP would have returned from NA-205 during 2018 general elections,” he said.

Brushing aside the impression of usage of government machinery, the chief minister said that the opponents were foreseeing their defeat, therefore they were levelling baseless allegations. He added that the opponents were saying that PPP had no candidate to contest bye-election and when we fielded a genuine and most popular candidate now they [opponents] were levelling baseless allegation of using government machinery. “PPP candidate has launched a vigorous and door to door campaign and I am sure he would return with vast majority of votes,” he hoped.

Talking to media at Lyari, the chief minister said that he was carrying out development works without any politic al consideration. “We do not care whom the residents of the area where uplift works were in progress had given vote but what we care is their problems and their right,” he said and added it was their right to have good infrastructure in their localities for which he was working hard.

He said that Blue Line BRT project has not been abandoned or cancelled but the private party interest in the project has withdrawn from the work. Therefore, his government was exploring an alternate source to launch it.

He said as far as Yellow Line and Red Line BRTs projects were concerned they were being launched with the assistance of Asian Development Bank and World Bank. These both projects have been approved by ADB and WB, now they have been sent to ECNEC for their final approval. “I have requested the federal finance minister to approve these both projects in ECNEC so that we can start work on them,” he said and added the federal finance minister has assured him that these projects would be approved in the next ECNEC meeting.

VISITS

Earlier, the chief minister paid surprise visit of the garden area, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Korangi residential and industrial area, Hawaksbay Road and various area and inspected the on-going and newly launched development works.

7 NEW SCHEMES

The chief minister told the media that he has launched seven new schemes in the city with an estimated cost of Rs1714.340 million. These schemes include Rs248.340 million Rehabilitation of I I Chundrigar Road, Rs260 million Rehabilitation/providing of fixing gantries, signboards, indication boards, along Ibne Sina Road from Liaquatabad No10 to Shershah, Rs190 million scheme of providing and fixing traffic signal, gantries, signboards, indication boards and beautification of University Road from MA Jinnah Road to Peoples Chowrangi, Rs176 million beautification scheme of MT Khan Road to Punjab Chowrangi and PIDC to Jinnah Bridge, Rs180 million beautification works of Shahrah-e-Pakistan from Sohrab Goth to Guru Mandir, Rs160 million scheme of beautification of Rashid Minhas Road from Nagan Chowarngi to Shahrah-e-Fisal and Rs500 million scheme of construction of 200 feet wide road from Manghopir Road to Shahrah-e-Qaddafi Orangi-Surjani Link Road.

ONGOING SCHEMES

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told the media that Rs10.76 million Karachi Package of 17 schemes was in progress and their schemes start completing from end of August to the end of December.

These on-going schemes include construction of underpass at Submarine Chowrangi of Rs2.2 billion and 95 percent work on it has been completed. Replacement of existing damaged 12 dia water supply pipeline with 16 dia pie and enhancing of pumping machinery at UC-4 Metrovile pumping station and providing of eight dia water supply line from Hazar Chowk to Al-Wajid Town has been completed by 99 percent. Rehabilitation of Karachi Zoo scheme has been launched for RS391.934 million and over 55 percent work has been completed. Construction of road from Tank Chowrangi to Super Highway via Thadho Nala of Rs574.175 million has been completed by 99 percent. Work on Flyover at Tipu Sultan Intersection of Rs66.218 million has been completed. Work on Underpass ay Tariq Road Intersection along Shaheed Millat Road of Rs314.491 million has been done by 8- percent while work on Underpass at Hyder Ali Intersection of Rs273.776 million has been achieved by 70 percent.

Reconstruction of stadium Road from University Road to Rashid Minhas Road, a scheme of RS693.505 million has been completed by 80 percent. Construction of U-turn at Natha Khan bridge is a Rs214.466 million schemes and has been launched recently with a progress of five percent. Work on construction of roads in surrounding of Lea Market, Lyari of Rs649.21 million have been achieved by 32 percent, remodeling of 12000 road Landhi, Korangi is a Rs2.03 billion schemes has been completed by 99 percent. It has two other components including Bridge at Korangi No.2-1/2, and another bridge at Korangi No.5 have a construction progress of 60 percent. Widening of bridge over Orangi Nalla near Habib Bank is a Rs125.35 has 56 percent progress. Construction of Storm water Drain from Star Gate to Chakor Nala, Shahrah-e-Faisal of Rs198.806 million is in progress. A scheme of Rs399.580 million has been launched to lay 24 inch dia Ms pipe from Habib Bank to Pump No. 3 for improvement of water supply of Baldia Town has been completed by 70 percent. Rehabilitation of 8000 road from Jam Sadiq bridge to Dawood Chorangi launched for RS1.2 billion has been done by 45 percent.

COMPLETED SCHEMES

The chief minister told the media that under Karachi Package ofRs16.587 billion 20 different schemes, including Mazil Pump flyover, University Road, Tariq Road, Mosmiyat Road, Hub River Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal Road, Baloch Colony flyover, Drig Road underpass, up-gradation of fire service for high rises, bridge at Intersection of Sunset Boulevard and others have been completed.

The chief minister said that he was committed with the people of Karachi to give them best infrastructure and services to change their lifestyle. He added that had the provincial government not faced a shortfall of Rs95 billion in the federal transfers in 2018-19 he would have completed more schemes in the last financial year.