LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan wants withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and a lasting peace in the neighbouring country, but it should not become part of any US game to achieve these goals.

Addressing participants of the JI’s leadership workshop in Mansoora, he said that Pakistani rulers had been trusting the US for long, but the US always betrayed them and abandoned the country in the hour of need. He said the US even tried to create problems for Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit would be a failure if he fails to secure release of Dr Aafia Sidiqui. Had the prime minister consulted the national leadership prior to his visit, he said, he would have gained greater respect.

The JI chief said the government had failed within a year and its image had been tarnished. He said at present the entire system is shaky and can collapse any moment. He said those who brought the present rulers into power have realised that they cannot deliver. Therefore, their chapter is going to be closed soon, he said.

Sirajul Haq said that the country’s economy could not develop in an atmosphere of fear. He said that in spite of all its efforts the government had not been able to win the confidence of traders.