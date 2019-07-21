Share:

Residents for cleaning foul-smelling ‘nullahs’

ISLAMABAD - Residents of the federal capital on Sunday stressed the authorities for cleanliness of city’s ‘nullahs’ passing through different residential areas following the monsoon season as stinking odour of these ‘nullahs’ has become constant nuisance for them.

Due to inconsistent efforts of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, these natural streams were flooded with heaps of garbage and household waste that had made the lives of people miserable living besides those ‘nullahs’, the residents alleged.

Many people have been seen swimming in these dirty watercourses without knowing its repercussions that may lead them to numerous infectious diseases, Ali Nawaz, a resident of I-8, said.

“A lot of inhabitants are suffering from respiratory diseases due to intake of polluted air spewing through these drains”, he added.

Javed Akram, another resident of I-10, urged the MCI to ensure provision of dumpsters near ‘nullahs’ to prevent people from throwing garbage into these watercourses. He underscored the need to evolve a mechanism for proper disposal of garbage and monitoring of the system besides charging heavy fines to the violators.

“The cleanliness drive of nullahs should be initiated on regular basis for smooth flow of water from drains”, he added. When contacted, MCI Sanitation Director Sardar Khan Zimri accused the population living on the sides of ‘nullahs’ for polluting these streams.

“MCI staff is paying regular visits to the area and cleanliness drive is underway, and the cleanliness of nullahs is carried out on regular basis,” he explained.

AIOU to shift academic ops from manual to automation

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University has announced that it will shift its academic operation from manual to automation through a gradual process in line with prevailing international practices.

The process will be completed within a period of 15 months with the smart use of new technology, said a press release issued here. Automation will be applied to its all operation, including handling academic assignments, undertaking admissions and conducting examination. The automation will help the university to smoothly handle the huge task of meeting educational needs of over 1.4 million students annually. It is also aimed at bringing efficiency and transparency in the students’ related services and improving quality of education. In the ongoing admission process, the students of higher education, BS (Face-to-Face) M. Phil and PhD were being facilitated to take admissions in AIOUs through online registration.

While addressing an academic conference, VC Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that henceforth, the technology will be steering-force behind all the university’s operation.

He assured that the technology-based operation will be students friendly and it will help to bring about qualitative improvement in the University’s overall working.

According to Director Admissions, ongoing admissions for registration in the higher education programs will continue till August 19. The university’s 49 regional offices across the country have been directed to facilitate the students in the admission process, he added.