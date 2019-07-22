Share:

A sessions court in Lahore on Monday rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sanaullah Khan’s petition to have home-cooked food delivered to him in jail.

While rejecting the request, Judge Qaiser Nazir Butt directed the former minister to approach the jail superintendent, which, he said, was the relevant authority for the request.

Earlier, the court had reserved its verdict on the petition on July 13.

In a report submitted to the court, jail officials stated that Sanaullah was being “given food according to his health”.

“Daily medical check-ups of the PML-N leader were also being conducted,” the report said, adding that he was in “good health”.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sanaullah from the Sukheki area of the Islamabad-Lahore motorway on July 15 for the possession of drugs.

According to a statement released by ANF, drugs were recovered from the former law minister’s car.