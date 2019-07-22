BEIJING - Chinese religious circles have expressed deep indignation and strongly condemned the defamation of China’s freedom of religious belief by some people and entities in the US, who fabricated reports and held a conference on “promoting religious freedom.”
Leaders of several national religious organizations at a meeting in Beijing condemned the US on making an issue of religion to attack China and express their solemn position.
Noting that Chinese Christians have benefited from China’s policy of freedom of religious belief, a leader of the China Christian Council said the US charges against China was inconceivable and outrageous.
The US has politicized religion and used religion as a pretext to attack the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government, which is a shameful act of blasphemy, the Christian leader said.
A leader of the Islamic Association of China said the Chinese Islamic community is angered by what