LOS ANGELES - Selena Gomez has thanked her cousin for ‘’teaching her to be strong’’.

The ‘Good for You’ hitmaker was carrying out maid of honour duties at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon and her husband Jay Cosme’s wedding on Friday (19.07.19), where she thanked the 27-year-old for being her rock.

In videos uploaded to social media, Selena can be heard saying: ‘’You taught me to be strong. You’re brave and beautiful. I pray for you guys all the time.’’

Selena has a lot of love for her friends too and previously praised her pals Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens and Courtney Lopez for ‘’saving her life’’.

She said: ‘’I’ve seen a lot of cattiness, and I think it’s so important to have healthy friendships.

I really do. I mean my friends, without a doubt, have saved my life in multiple situations.

I mean that. Because they’re honest, they’re loving, they unconditionally love, they never judge, and they give me sound advice.

‘’I have three amazing, amazing friends and they are supportive, they are encouraging and when one of us maybe slips and falls, we aren’t afraid to be honest with each other.

I just find that when I’m around other people or when I bring my friends with me to some places, people talk about our friendship, and I want girls to have that because it’s just so competitive and it’s very catty.’’

Selena’s friends aren’t afraid to call her out when she gets ‘’caught up’’.