Islamabad - As many as ten new trains of Pakistan Railway (PR) have been started during the current PTI government tenure, in which seven trains run in loss and three in profit. According to the available data, Rs 100 million had been spent on Jinnah Express in the month of June, however its income estimated to Rs355 million and profit Rs255 million. Likewise Rs 338 million had been spent on Rehman Baba Express in the month of June and its income and profit estimated to Rs533 million and Rs195 million.

Rs62 million was spent on Faisalabad Express and its income estimated to Rs 67 million and profit Rs 5 million. Furthermore, Rs93 million was spent on Rawalpindi Express in the month of June, however its income is estimated to Rs77 million and lossRs 16 million. Rs 83 million was spent on Thal, Mianwali Express and its income is estimated to Rs 72 million and loss Rs 11 million. Rs 60 million was spent on Faisalabad non-stop in the month of June and its income was estimated to Rs 47 million and loss Rs 13 million. Similarly Rs 136 million was spent on Sindh Express and its income estimated to Rs 118 million and cost recorded to Rs 118 million. Rs 60 million was spent on Shah Latif Express and its income estimated to Rs 53 million and loss Rs 7 million.