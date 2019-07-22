Share:

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has claimed that several Opposition Senators are in contact with the government.

In his reaction over opposition meeting, Ghulam Sarwar revealed on Monday that the opposition senators in good numbers contacted government as they have the view they sat in opposition meeting but they respect the Chairman Senate as they will put the last nail the coffin despite the opposition’s all-out efforts.

"Opposition should give respect to Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman Senate as we respect Saleem Mandiwala as deputy chairman Senate,” he said adding that opposition leaders were showing premature political thinking.

Hailing Chairman Senate conduct during Senate session, Ghulam Sarwar said that he was running the house in good manners as in secret balloting opposition will face defeat in the no-confidence move.