Share:

KARACHI - Expressing serious concerns over spread of HIV/AIDS in the province, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MPA Sidra Imran has said that the Sindh Healthcare Commission has miserably failed to deliver.

In a statement here Sunday, she said infectious diseases are rising in Sindh, but the provincial health minister is least concerned about it and is busy in leisure visits and tours. She said as per a report of Pakistan Health Research Council presently 3 million people in Sindh province have been suffering from hepatitis-b and 5320 others from hepatitis-c. The health department of Sindh has not only failed to provide them the treatment facilities but also it could not even register these patients. She said despite spending Rs2.44billion on hepatitis program the net result is zero.

Sidra Imran said the Sindh health department even did not have modern equipment for screening of patients. She said the Sindh Healthcare Commission is a failure and it is working only on paper. It has failed to improve conditions in both government and private hospitals of the province, while quacks are playing with lives and heath of people with impunity. She said the Sindh healthcare commission’s corrupt officials are getting bribes from these quacks.

She said the recent report of PHRC is an undeniable proof of failure of Sindh health department. She said in fact the health department of Sindh, itself, is seriously ill and needs urgent treatment and care. She said the poor people of Sindh are denied healthcare facilities, but the provincial health minister is busy in her tours of foreign countries.

PTI MPA demanded an inquiry against the health minister for the failure of Sindh Healthcare Commission. She said honest and able officials should be recruited and posted on merit in this commission to make it functional.