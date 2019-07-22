Share:

Lahore - Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) Peshawar announced that it has also earned Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its internationally-recognized standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. As a result of this tremendous achievement, both SKMCH&RC, Lahore and SKMCH&RC Peshawar are now accredited by the JCI, and both are proud to display the Gold Seal of Approval®.

The Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1997 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, not-for-profit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation, consultation, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission’s mission worldwide by helping to improve the quality of patient care. JCI assists international health care organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 100 countries.

Joint Commission International’s hospital standards are developed in consultation with worldwide health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

SKMCH&RC, Peshawar underwent a rigorous on-site survey from 15th to 19th July, 2019. During the survey, a team of Joint Commission International expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to a variety of areas, including the International Patient Safety Goals, patient assessment and care, medication management, patient and family education, quality improvement, infection prevention and control, governance and leadership, facility management, staff qualifications and education, and information management. Upon receiving this prestigious accreditation, Dr. Faisal Sultan, CEO, SKMCH&RC, said that,” SKMCH&RC, Peshawar is pleased to receive accreditation from Joint Commission International, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the world.”

While appreciating the efforts of the staff in this regard, he added that “Staff from across the organization continued the combined efforts to develop and implement approaches and strategies that have the potential to improve care for the patients in our community hence I would like to thank all our staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that we provide world-class care to our patients, over 75% of whom are treated completely free.”