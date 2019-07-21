Share:

One incident after another is making threatening the peace and security situation in the Persian Gulf . A series of attacks on vessels and cargo ships of different countries in the last few months in the Gulf waters have been blamed on Iran or forces backed by Iran. The lead accuser of these allegations is no other country but the United States (US). The latest US authorisation of the deployment of military personnel and resources to Saudi Arabia will escalate the tensions in the region.

And small wonder if Iran sees the American move as one that disturbs the balance of power in the region. While Iran can see the move as such, can it bring stability in the disturbed balance of power? Considering Tehran’s international isolation, it is difficult to imagine that the country could respond to the US-Saudi nexus effectively.

From Saudi Arabia’s perspective, the security cooperation between Washington and Riyadh and the recent deployment of the US forces is the enhancement of “everything that could preserve the security of the region and its stability.” But in reality, the instalment of US troops and other military resources is nothing but war-mongering, especially, when the American and Saudi officials are blaming Iran for unidentified attacks on oil ships in the Persian Gulf .

Moreover, it is nonsensical to think that Iran will not react to the recent developments in the Gulf. We have already seen that. When the British captured the Iranian-flagged Grace 1 in Gibraltar, Iranian Revolutionary Guards returned the favour by seizing a British-owned oil tanker, Stena Impero.

While Britain justified its action arguing that she impounded Grace 1 due to the suspect destination, Spanish authorities and some experts of international affairs and global politics say that British followed the US orders. If that is true, then Britain is again destined to become America’s junior partner in bringing chaos in the Middle East.

Nevertheless, the situation in the Persian Gulf has evolved into a major international crisis. The US hawks are keen on waging war on Iran; the Saudis are also fuming the flames by accusing Iran of sabotage; Israel cannot wait to attack Tehran. Tehran is cornered but determined to show the maximum of its strength to every actor in the concert of powers who wants to end the theocratic rule in Tehran.

That said, what is surprising is the silence that the Russian and Chinese governments have maintained so far. Both countries have said very little on the fragile gulf situation. Considering the things the way they are and the way they are unfolding, Persian Gulf is a space that is destined to remain in perpetual crisis.