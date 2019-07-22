Share:

LAHORE - A local trader and his bodyguard were wounded critically when four gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in Mozang police precincts on Sunday. The attackers fled instantly.

The injured were identified by police as 48-year-old Sheikh Irfan and his bodyguard Rafique.

An eyewitness told the police four gunmen intercepted a white-colour land cruiser near Mozang Chungi and opened fire on the vehicle. The attackers who were riding on motorcycles fled within a few minutes.

Following the gun attack, two men were shifted to a hospital where the condition of one of them was said to be very serious. According to police sources, Sheikh Irfan, a trader at Brandreth Road, received a bullet in the head and his condition was said to be critical. His bodyguard Rafique also received bullet wounds and was admitted to Services Hospital.

A police investigator said they were investigating the gun attack. He said the police were investigating the gun attack keeping in view all possible aspects of the incident including old enmity or business dispute. However, no arrest was made till late Sunday.

In another incident, a 9-year-old boy was shot dead by his 13-year-old relative in the Manga Mandi police precincts. A police official said that a teenage boy, Sharif, opened fired on two brothers, 10-year-old Afzaal and 9-year-old Altaf. As a result, Altaf died on the spot while Afzaal was rushed to hospital with bullet wounds.

Police sources said the shooter managed to escape from the scene. Initial police investigation revealed some children were playing with a pistol when it went off accidentally. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a man tortured his elder brother to death as they clashed over some dispute in Green Town on Sunday. According to police, Ijaz-ul-Haq hit his brother Faiz-ul-Hag in the head with a brick as the clashed over some domestic dispute. As a result, Faiz received serious head injuries and was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital where died later. The attacker managed to escape from the crime scene. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the killing.

MAN FOUND HANGED AT HOME

A 55-year-old man was found hanged at his house in Johar Town, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified by police as Mansoor. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

A police official said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck as they entered the house. The police were investigating the death.