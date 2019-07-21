Share:

Wah Cantt-Rich tributes were paid to Kashmiri martyrs in an event held here on Sunday in connection with the accession to Pakistan Day, with a renewed pledge to continue support to people of both parts of Kashmir for their just right of self determination.

The function was organised by Cantonment Board Wah to commemorate the resolution adopted on 19 July, 1947 demanding Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan in accordance with the partition plan, two-nation theory and the aspirations of the people of the territory.

People of all walks of life including educationists, social, political, traders, and public representative organizations from various parts of the city participated in the event to reiterate solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

The speakers said that by passing the resolution of Accession to Pakistan, the Kashmiris had expressed their feelings and aspirations about future of Jammu and Kashmir. They were of the view that Kashmiris were not only fighting for their freedom but also for completion of Pakistan. In his address, Vice President Wah Cantonment Board Amjad Mehmood said that 19th July was an important day in the history of Jammu Kashmir as 71 years ago on this day; the Kashmiris attached their future with Pakistan. Speaking on this occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer Ch Babar Hussain highlighted importance of early implementation of the resolution of accession of Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

Khalid Mehmood, President Jammau and Kashmir Welfare foundation, Prof Zahid Butt, Captain (R) Umer Farooq, Atta-ur-Rehman and others also spoke on the occasion.