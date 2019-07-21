Share:

LOS ANGELES-US President Donald Trump has promised to ‘’personally vouch’’ for A$AP Rocky’s ‘’bail’’. The 30-year-old rap star has been in jail since July 5, after he was allegedly involved in a fight in Stockholm, Sweden, prior to a music festival, but Trump has now taken to Twitter to insist Rocky will be ‘’treated fairly’’.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ‘’Just had a very good call with SwedishPM Stefan Lofven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly.

‘’Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.

‘’Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!’’ The office of the Swedish Prime Minister also offered an update on Rocky’s situation. A statement read: ‘’It was a friendly and respectful phone call which lasted about 20 minutes. ‘’The Prime Minister made sure to point out ... the government neither can nor will try to influence the judicial process.’’

Prior to his arrest, Rocky shared footage of the brawl on his Instagram account, which showed him attempting to break up the fight.

He accompanied the footage with the caption: ‘’so a few drug addicts are not my fans, we don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks , and they were slapping girls butts who passed , give me a break. ‘’

The video showed Rocky remaining relaxed throughout the row as he told one of the men to calm down, after he slapped his security guard over the head with headphones. He said: ‘’We don’t want to fight y’all - we not trying to go to jail.’’ When the man asked for the headphones back, the rap star said: ‘’I understand but you hit him with it.’’