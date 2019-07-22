Share:

LAHORE : A woman and a teenage boy were killed in accidents in different parts of the city, rescue workers said on Sunday.

A woman was killed and two others wounded when a speedy bus ran over them near Shahdara. The victims were waiting for transport at a bus stop when the accident took place. All the three injured were shifted to hospital where a woman died later. The police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The bus driver fled instantly. Further investigation was underway. In another incident, a 19-year-old boy was killed after falling from a moving train in the Raiwind police precincts on Sunday. The body, not identified yet, was sent to the morgue. According to police, the youth was travelling in a Peshawar-bound train when he fell accidentally.